Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Thirukkural and other Tamil literary works to be available in Braille script

The Central Institute of Classical Tamil will provide the Braille version of 46 classics free of cost.

Tolkappiyam, Natrinai, Kurunthogai, Ainkurunu, Kalithokai, Naladiyar, Silapathikaram, Manimegalai are among the 46 works that are set to be brought out in Braille format. (File photo)

The Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) is planning to bring out 46 great Tamil literary works including Thirukkural in Braille script for the benefit of blind people.

According to a release issued by CICT director R Chandrasekaran, the institute will be providing the Braille version of the Tamil classics free of cost to blind people. The project, which began in March, will be completed by December.

Tolkappiyam, Natrinai, Kurunthogai, Ainkurunu, Kalithokai, Naladiyar, Silapathikaram, Manimegalai are among the 46 works that are set to be brought out in Braille format.

The central government institute said it was initiating various measures to promote the great ancient Tamil works across the globe. Ancient Tamil literary works have been translated into English, French, and German apart from Indian languages.

More from Chennai

“The CICT has translated the oldest Tamil literary work, Tolkappiyam, in English, Kannada and Hindi. Soon, it will be translated into Malayalam. Manimegalai (one of the five great epics) will be translated into 18 languages including Japanese, Malay, Sinhalese,” the release said.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 05:00:24 pm
