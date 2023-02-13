Thieves break open 4 ATMs, flee with Rs 70 lakh in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai

A gang of unidentified burglars allegedly broke open four ATMs in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district in the early hours of Sunday and decamped with cash amounting to nearly Rs 70 lakh, police said.

According to officers, three of the ATMs belong to the State Bank of India (SBI), while the fourth one is an India1 ATM. The first theft took place at Mariyamman Temple on 10th street where the burglars used a gas-welding machine to cut open the machine before fleeing with the cash. The same technique was followed at the three other ATMs located near Thenimalai, Kalasapakkam town and Polur town.

“A gang is involved. We do not know the exact number of accused at present. They broke the ATMs using a gas-welding machine. We suspect they could be from other states. They had targeted a particular type of ATM and were well aware of the mechanism of the machines. Nearly Rs 70 lakh has been stolen,” N Kannan, Inspector General of Police, North Zone, said Sunday.

The gang also damaged CCTVs and set fire to the machines to prevent the police from gathering evidence. The incident came to light after beat police personnel found the ATMS in a damaged condition during patrol.

The officer said similar thefts have taken place in Maharashtra, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. He said the investigation is in the initial stage and they have received technical inputs based on which they will initiate further steps.

Eight special teams have been formed to nab the accused, the police said. Border-check posts have been alerted and vehicle checking is also underway. All lodges and hotels in Tiruvannamalai have been asked to look out for the accused, they added.

The police are also analysing CCTV visuals from around the neighbourhood and questioning staffers involved in depositing cash at these ATMs.