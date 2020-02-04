These conmen tried to sell a three-star hotel, sitting in its lobby

The men were trying to sell the hotel for Rs 165 crore. (Courtesy: Ambica Empire/FB) The men were trying to sell the hotel for Rs 165 crore. (Courtesy: Ambica Empire/FB)

In a bizarre incident, three people were arrested by the Chennai police Monday for pretending to be the owners of a three-star hotel in the city, and attempting to sell it off to a group from Kerala.

The three, Karunakaran (70), Paramanandham (55) and Dakshinamurthy (60), were held while the ‘sale’ negotiations were on in the lobby of Hotel Ambica Empire in Vadapalani. According to the police, the men had asked for Rs 165 crore in the deal.

Officers said the fraudsters contacted the private firm in Kerala, claiming they wanted to sell their property to clear debts. The group then landed up in Chennai to buy the hotel.

According to reports, the conmen stayed in Ambica Empire and booked a separate room for the buyers. They were even provided a tour around the hotel and briefed about the expense, staff management, etc. While this tour was on, a hotel staffer overheard the conversation and alerted the manager.

The manager rang up the Vadapalani police station, and the men were arrested along with fake documents.

The police booked them under section 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) section 511 (Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the IPC.

“We received a complaint from the hotel manager, who found the four-member gang suspicious. We reached the spot and after conducting an inquiry, confirmed they were fraudsters. We have arrested three people. One of them is absconding,” a Vadapalani police officer said.

