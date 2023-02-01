scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
These Chennai residents stage ‘barking protest’. Find out why

The residents of Chromepet and Pallavaram, led by social activist V Santhanam, staged the protest at the zonal office of Tambaram Municipal Corporation to highlight the issue of stray dog menace in the area.

The residents of Chromepet and Pallavaram, led by social activist V Santhanam, who runs the People’s Awareness Association, gathered in front of the entrance of the zonal office and entered the office premises barking.

Alleging no action was being taken to control stray dog menace, a group of residents in Chennai staged a “barking protest” at the zonal office of Tambaram Municipal Corporation in Pallavaram to seek the attention of the authorities Tuesday.

The residents of Chromepet and Pallavaram, led by social activist V Santhanam, who runs the People’s Awareness Association, gathered in front of the entrance of the zonal office and entered the office premises barking. Since there were no authorities to receive their petition, the residents kept their petition under the national flag post and raised slogans.

“Dog population has increased over the years in the Tambaram corporation. During Covid-19, local authorities did nothing to control them. Despite Tambaram becoming a municipal corporation, nothing has changed. A minimum of 50 people are getting treated at Chromepet Government Hospital, primary hospital and private hospitals around the area daily for dog bites,” Santhanam told Indianexpress.com.

“Tambaram corporation does not have the required infrastructure here, they claim the dog catches ask them for Rs 1,200 and they can afford to provide them only Rs 700. The Tambaram municipal corporation seeks manpower from the Greater Chennai Corporation but its workers do not come soon enough. They prioritise their work and reach here by afternoon or so,” Santhanam added.

“We carried placards with pictures of stray dogs on our necks and went inside the office to meet the concerned officer. He was not available as some meeting was taking place at the zonal office. We went around the office and there was not even a single person to attend to public queries. We placed our petition and placards under the flagpole. Though there were no officers to respond to us, the dogs inside the office premises barked back at us,” Santhanam quipped.

The Tambaram corporation officials were not available for comment.

The residents have been constantly complaining about stray dog menace in areas around Tambaram, Chromepet, Pallavaram, Hastinapuram, Selaiyur, Pammal and Pozhichalur. They allege stray dogs have been causing a lot of trouble to the residents, especially to young kids and the elderly.

Recently, a Class 11 girl belonging to Subash Nagar in Chromepet, who was returning to her house from tuition along with her sister, sustained injuries after she fell from her vehicle while attempting to escape from stray dogs.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 13:41 IST
