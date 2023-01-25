There is nothing for BJP to prove in a by-poll: Tamil Nadu president Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai said Tuesday his party has nothing to prove in the Erode bypoll, to be held next month, as it is not going to change the dynamics of the state government in any manner.

The Erode bypoll was necessitated after the death of Congress leader E V K S Elangovan’s son and party MLA Thirumahan Everaa. The ruling DMK-led alliance partner Congress has named Elangovan as its candidate for the Erode bypoll and he has already started his campaign for the February 27 elections.

When asked about the delay by the NDA alliance in naming a candidate, Annamalai said, “There is no theory that the one who shows up first on the field will win the competition. We have time for nomination till January 31. They (the DMK-led alliance) are showing urgency because the people are angry with them. They want to do some gimmick to attract the votes. It just exhibits their fear.”

Addressing reporters in Tirunelveli, Annamalai noted after Independence, close to 80 per cent of the time, the ruling party has won bypolls because of the money power, government machinery, etc but this pattern will change in the next general elections.

“As far as the BJP is concerned, we want to nominate an honest candidate who will be accepted by the public. We do not want each of us to name a candidate and split the votes,” Annamalai said. “Is this election going to change the DMK’s government? Is this going to affect DMK’s majority? No,” he added.

The BJP leader said they have about 14 months for the Lok Sabha polls and the next assembly election is going to be in 2026 hence they have enough time.

“This is just a by-poll that was necessitated following the unfortunate demise of the Congress MLA. There is nothing for BJP to prove in this election. So, we want to nominate one strong candidate. Our intention is to win over the DMK and this election is not the time to prove our (AIADMK, BJP) strengths,” Annamalai said.

“The AIADMK is a strong party in our alliance. We have seen that on previous occasions, many AIADMK MLAs who won here have become cabinet ministers. We will announce our stand in two days.”

He also said the situation prevailing in the AIADMK is their internal party issue and the BJP doesn’t want to comment on that.