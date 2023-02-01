Thennarasu is AIADMK candidate for Erode (East) bypoll

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) Wednesday announced that the party will field former MLA K S Thennarasu for the Erode (East) bypoll scheduled on February 27.

In a statement, Edappadi noted that the decision to field Thennarasu, the secretary of AIADMK Erode Urban District MGR Mandram, was made based on the suggestion of the party’s committee.

The announcement came soon after the inauguration of the party’s election office at Erode. AIADMK senior leaders S P Velumani, P Thangamani, K A Sengottaiyan, C Ponniyan, K P Munusamy, and other leaders were present at the event.

Former Tamil Nadu minister Velumani said that their candidate would win by a margin of 50,000 votes.

Thennarasu, 65, was elected the MLA twice – in 2001 (before delimitation) and in the 2016 assembly elections.

The Erode bypoll was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa in January.

Thirumahan Everaa’s father EVKS Elangovan who was a former union minister and Congress heavyweight has been nominated as the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidate. However, there is still no announcement from the AIADMK ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

AIADMK rebel leader O Panneerselvam has announced that he would nominate a candidate on behalf of his faction if BJP is not contesting the poll.