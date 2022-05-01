scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 01, 2022
Thanjavur temple chariot electrocution: One-man panel begins inquiry

Thanjavur temple news: The panel would prepare a report on how the accident took place at Kalimedu and another one on how to avoid such incidents in future and would submit them both to the government.

By: PTI | Thanjavur |
Updated: May 1, 2022 6:55:48 am
The accident took place after the temple chariot that was being dragged by devotees came into contact with a high voltage electricity wire. (Sourced image)

Tamil Nadu Principal Secretary (Revenue) Kumar Jayanth on Saturday visited Kalimedu village here where 11 people were electrocuted after a temple chariot grazed an overhed electricity line earlier in the week.

Chief Minister M K Stalin had ordered setting up of a one-man commission of inquiry led by Jayanth to look into the causes of the incident and make recommendations so that such events do not recur.

Eight men and three teenage boys were killed on the spot and 17 others injured when the Appar temple’s chariot passing through Thanjavur-Boodalur Road came in contact with a High Tension (HT) electricity line during a procession on Wednesday.

The temple car, while negotiating a turn faced some obstacle and when devotees tried to turn its direction, the chariot’s top portion gazed through the HT transmission line causing fire.

As a result, people standing on the chariot and those nearby were electrocuted. The fatalities included a father and his son.

On Saturday, Jayanth visited Kalimedu village and inquired with the local residents about the incident. He also inspected the accident site and Appar Madam.

The Principal Secretary interacted with the Revenue, Highways and Electricity board officials and collected details with regard to the relaying of the Thanjavur-Boodalur Road and the high-voltage overhead line passing through Kalimedu.

Taking to mediapersons, Jayanth said he would be available at the District Collector’s office on Sunday by 9 am to receive information about the incident from public.

The panel would prepare a report on how the accident took place at Kalimedu and another one on how to avoid such incidents in future and would submit them both to the government, he said.

