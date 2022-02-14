Thanjavur suicide case: Supreme Court refuses to stay CBI probe

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices on a special leave petition filed by the Tamil Nadu police against the Madras High Court’s order, transferring the case pertaining to the suicide of a 17-year-old girl in Thanjavur to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

However, the apex court allowed the CBI probe to continue as per the High Court’s order, Live Law reported. The Madras High Court had ordered CBI probe, criticising the police for ruling out allegations of attempted religious conversion in the case.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi said, “Issue notice returnable in 4 weeks. Counter affidavit 2 weeks and rejoinder if any within 2 weeks.” It also noted, “Let the CBI probe go on. It might not be appropriate for us to interject in the investigation of CBI. Please pass on evidence collected to CBI.”

The 17-year-old girl died on January 19, after ingesting pesticide, which damaged her liver. Her death snowballed into a social media campaign and led to protests by Hindu outfits in Thanjavur after BJP and VHP leaders circulated a 47-second video of the girl purportedly accusing the school management of troubling her after she refused to convert to Christianity. The allegations of attempted conversion have been denied by the authorities and school management.

A petition was also filed by a congregation at the missionary school which the girl attended against the High Court’s order.

On Monday, the top court said that there are two aspects of the matter, one is there are certain observations recorded in the impugned judgment and the second is regarding the final order directing probe by CBI. Senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, appearing for the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, told the Supreme Court that their grievance was with respect to both aspects.

Senior Advocate P Wilson, appearing for the State of Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, said that the HC bench had “overstepped” its jurisdiction by ordering the CBI probe, as it only has jurisdiction to deal with state police investigation.

— With inputs from Live Law, PTI