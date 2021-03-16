Thanjavur school cluster: Nine parents test positive, total count reaches 66

Thanjavur district collector M Govinda Rao said all of them are asymptomatic and the district administration is taking steps to curb the spread at the earliest.

Nine parents tested positive for Covid-19, days after 56 students a teacher from a government-aided school in Ammapettai village near Thanjavur district were found positive.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Thanjavur district collector M Govinda Rao said all of them are asymptomatic and the district administration is taking steps to curb the spread at the earliest. “We mapped around 24 villages from where these 56 students come to the school. So far 1,083 primary and secondary contacts of the students were tested and nine of them were found to be positive for the virus. We have brought them to the government hospital and we are doing contact tracing for them as well. We are doing this testing, contact tracing, isolation as a chain reaction. We are monitoring the entire process, we are testing all the students and the faculty in the surrounding areas. The schools have been closed, it will be reopened after the results. We came across reports about positive cases in other schools, we are gathering the data,” he said.

The cluster came to light after one of the students showed signs of fever during a thermal check at the school. Local media claimed that the student was suffering from fever a couple of days ago. The district Health department soon swung into action and tested close to 460 students on March 11 who were believed to have come in contact with the student. On March 12, the rest of the students and the faculty members were tested. A total of 56 students and a teacher were found to be positive. The Health Department also disinfected the entire area. As many as 439 schools present in the district were instructed to strictly adhere to SOP norms issued by the government. The district collector inspected the schools, hospitals and ordered for setting up medical camps around the area and also in villages from where the students come from.

The collector added that a committee comprising of tehsildar, a block medical officer, a town education officer have been formed to probe the emergence of the cluster.

Meanwhile, 14 students and a faculty member at a government engineering college tested positive. The tests were carried out after a symptomatic student tested positive on Sunday. A total of 250 samples were collected and 15 of them were found to be positive. The college has been closed until further notice.