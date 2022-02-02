Thanjavur girl suicide case: BJP fact-finding team talks to family, urges CM to intervene

A four-member committee appointed by BJP national president JP Nadda to ascertain facts related to a 17-year-old girl’s alleged death by suicide in Tamil Nadu’s Tanjavur district last month met the bereaved family on Tuesday.

The all-woman panel, comprising MP Sandhya Ray from Madhya Pradesh, Vijayashanthi from Telangana, Chitra Tai Wagh from Maharashtra and Geetha Vivekananda from Karnataka, spoke to the victim’s family in Ariyalur and later discussed the matter with Thanjavur district collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver.

The death of the class 12 student stoked a row in the state with the BJP and Hindu organisations alleging that it was triggered by an attempt by the school management to forcibly convert her to Christianity – a charge denied by school management even as a warden was arrested in connection with the case.

“BJP has no necessity to add religious colour into this incident and seek votes. The girl told the truth before she died, the entire Tamil Nadu has seen the video. She said she was told to convert to a religion and she did not accept that. No one will tell lies before dying, the girl ended her life due to forced conversion,” former MP and actor Vijayshanthi told reporters after meeting the girl’s family.

“Schools should teach only and not tell students to convert their religion. Those parents who have enrolled their children in convent schools should think about these things because their children also could face a similar situation,” she added.

She further asked why there had been an “eerie silence” from the DMK government and Chief Minister MK Stalin on this issue and whether they needed only the votes of Christians and Muslims and not that of Hindus.

“The chief minister should think about seeking justice for the girl, instead they are trying to subvert the whole issue by blaming the girl’s aunt (stepmother).”

She said the government should give Rs 1 crore compensation to the victim’s family and put a “full stop to conversion” and insisted such incidents should not recur. She advised young girls against resorting to such extreme steps and wanted them to face issues boldly.

After the girl’s death on January 19, leaders of the BJP and the VHP released the video of the girl in which she said that a school administrator had allegedly forced her to convert to Christianity two years ago and that she was being troubled by the management for refusing.

Meanwhile, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

(With PTI inputs)