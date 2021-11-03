Thanjavur: 200kg of ganja, worth Rs 1 crore, seized from ambulance

The Thanjavur police on Wednesday seized 200kg of ganja, worth around Rs 1 crore, from an ambulance.

Based on a tip-off, the police carried out vehicle checks and found five gunny bags in a private ambulance. When opened, the bags were found full of ganja.

According to the police, the ambulance had been carrying the ganja from Andhra Pradesh. The driver, Marcel Terrance Raja (32), has been running the ambulance for the past 15 years. He had been involved in illegal businesses for the past two-three months, officers said.

Police found ganja inside gunny bags kept in a private ambulance. (Photo: Twitter/@ipspolicetn) Police found ganja inside gunny bags kept in a private ambulance. (Photo: Twitter/@ipspolicetn)

The police team led by Jayachandran, Additional Superintendent of Police, Thanjavur, seized the ganja near the Nagapattinam Government Hospital early morning on Wednesday.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Jayachandran said the accused has been brought to Thanjavur for further interrogation, and investigation is on to trace more people involved in the case.

Police officers said the ganja may have been intended for smuggling abroad, possibly to Sri Lanka through the Nagapattinam port, though this was yet to be confirmed.