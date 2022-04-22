Thanjavur: Minor held under POCSO Act for allegedly raping 17-year-old girl

The Thanjavur All-Women Police Force has arrested a 12-year-old boy under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping and impregnating a 17-year-old girl.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a police officer said the girl complained of a stomach ache on April 16 and was admitted to a hospital by her parents. When examined, the doctors found she was nine months pregnant. She subsequently gave birth to a girl.

“We received a call from the hospital on April 18 saying a 17-year-old girl had given birth to a child,” the office said. The victim, however, refused to give a complaint to the police against the minor boy. The police said after taking the girl to counselling and only after much convincing did she register a complaint.

During the enquiry, the girl revealed she was in an intimate relationship with the boy and that he was responsible for the pregnancy. After this, the boy was booked under the POCSO Act and produced before a local court.

“We have a doubt whether this boy was the reason for the girl’s pregnancy. She told us he is 15-year-old. But when we asked his parents, they said he was 12. To cross-check, we sought his records from school, but they did not have any,” the police said.

After hearing the case, the judge ordered a medical test on the boy and asked the police whether any other person was involved.

“We have decided to ascertain the boy’s age using scientific methods, including a DNA test, to confirm his age and if he is the father of the child, or if there is someone else involved.”