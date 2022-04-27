Thanjavur: 10 killed after temple car hits high-tension cable during procession

By: Express News Serivce | Chennai |
Updated: April 27, 2022 7:49:48 am
At least 10 people were killed in the early hours of Wednesday in Kalimedu near Thanjavur, after an overhead high-voltage cable came in contact with a temple car pulled during a procession. The procession started around midnight, and the incident happened at 3 am when the dome and the decorations erected on the car touched a high-tension line.
Initial reports confirm over ten deaths, including two children who were part of the team that pulled the temple car. Seven of them died on the spot. Over five people who were injured are being treated in the hospital.
