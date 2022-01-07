Textile showroom near Chennai shut after 22 employees test positive for Covid

The Chengalpet district administration has shut the showroom of a popular textile chain near Chennai after 22 of its employees tested positive for Covid-19. As many as 210 employees of the store were tested as part of a random sampling conducted recently.

The Saravana store in Chromepet was closed in the wake of an order by District Collector A Rahul Nadh. This comes after 81 students at the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) recently tested positive for the virus.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a health official in Chengalpet district said the samples of the employees at the store were taken on Wednesday and the results came on Friday. “There are about 600 employees at the store. We took random samples and the results came today (Friday). We have taken about 60 more random samples today and those results will come tomorrow. If there are more positive cases, we will be taking the samples of all employees,” he said.

The official said the infected employees have been isolated at a hostel run by the store management, adding that all of them were double-vaccinated and are asymptomatic.

“We are yet to identify the history of the spread. The store will be closed for three days as part of containment measures. We are asking people who had visited the store recently to get tested if they are showing symptoms,” the officer added. The district administration has been collecting random swab samples from all stores, commercial establishments and markets to track the spread of the virus.