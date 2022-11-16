scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

‘Tendu’ leaves worth Rs 2 crore seized off Tamil Nadu, fishermen held

Acting on inputs, the Coast Guard ship 'Vajra' intercepted four boats - two belonging to India and the other two to Sri Lanka - off Tamil Nadu coast on Monday. A check revealed the boats to have been engaged in smuggling of the leaves that are used for 'beedis' (leaf-wrapped cigarettes).

The four boats were taken to the harbour in Thoothukudi and the fishermen handed over to the authorities concerned for legal action, the release said. (File)

Over 100 bags containing 2.8 tonne of ‘tendu’ (East Indian ebony) leaves worth Rs 2 crore were seized near the Gulf of Mannar, said the Coast Guard here on Tuesday.

The fishermen in the boats belonging to Lanka, upon seeing the Coast Guard, tried to flee but were apprehended near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). A total of 104 bags was confiscated, a release said.

The four boats were taken to the harbour in Thoothukudi and the fishermen handed over to the authorities concerned for legal action, the release said.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 07:36:11 am
