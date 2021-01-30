Temple built in memory of ex-CMs Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran unveiled in Madurai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam unveiled ‘Bharata Ratna Puratchithalaivar MGR, Tamizhar Kulasami Amma Thirukovil’, a temple built in memory of late Tamil Nadu chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

The shrine is built on a 12-acre site at T.Kunathur near Tirumangalam in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. Senior AIADMK functionaries paid their tribute to their beloved leader.

Speaking at the event, CM Edappadi said both MGR and Jayalalithaa dedicated their lives to the people of Tamil Nadu. “I thank brother Udhayakumar for building this temple for the leaders who dedicated their lives for the people of Tamil Nadu. He (Udhayakumar) has built this shrine on behalf of all the AIADMK cadres. In the upcoming election, we will win and form the Amma government again,” he said.

The construction work for the temple had been going on for the past couple of months under the supervision of Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister and Amma Peravai coordinator RB Udhayakumar. As per the AIADMK functionaries, the temple is built at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh.

Weighing 400 kgs, the 7-feet tall life-size bronze statues of both former Tamil Nadu chief ministers were installed at the temple amid chants of special Vedic hymns on the occasion of the Pongal festival. Two bronze lion statues are also placed near the AIADMK leaders.

Special Kalasams have been placed on the gopuram of the temple. As per local reports, the statues were exclusively made in Swamimalai. At least 21 Shivachariyas performed Yagasalai pujas with hymns at the temple.

According to Thirumangalam AIADMK functionaries, the premise is set to hold classes for competitive exams free of cost. A guidance centre for differently-abled students and a visitor hall is also set to be constructed here.

The event takes place a couple of days after CM Edappadi inaugurated the phoenix-themed memorial for Jayalalithaa at the Marina beach. A life-size statue of Jayalalithaa was also unveiled in the State Council of Technical Education located on Kamarajar road in Chennai.

Political observers feel the Edappadi-led government is repeatedly involved in these activities to make the AIADMK cadres believe that the party is firmly under their control and they are the real successors of Jayalalithaa.