Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Teenager at Chennai de-addiction centre dies of ‘assault’; centre owner, workers arrested

The 13-year-old’s mother noticed bruises and blood clots on the body of her son and informed the police.

man kills fatherAccording to the police, the centre owner had told the officers that his was a licensed centre and 16 boys were admitted there. (Representational Photo)
The Tamil Nadu police Thursday arrested the owner of a de-addiction centre in Chennai and three of his workers after a 13-year-old boy who was admitted to the centre allegedly died of physical assault on Tuesday, officials said.

The arrested identified as Vijayakumar, 39, M Yuvaraj, 24, D Dillibabu, 26, and R Jeevithan, 30, were later remanded in judicial custody. According to the police, the boy’s mother Lakshmi, a domestic help, had admitted him to a de-addiction centre near Sholavaram along the Chennai-Vijayawada highway on January 21 as he was mentally ill.
Lakshmi lives near Gummidipoondi.

The police said that on Tuesday night Lakshmi had received a call from the centre owner Vijayakumar, who told her that her son was unwell and had been taken to the Stanley Government Hospital. When Lakshmi reached the hospital, the doctors told her that her son was declared dead on arrival.

“When Lakshmi checked upon her son, she noticed bruises and blood clots on the body. She informed the police that she suspected her son was subjected to physical assault at the de-addiction centre. Based on her complaint on Wednesday, the police registered a case under section 174 of CrPC,” said an officer.

The investigators found that Vijayakumar and three of his workers had beaten up the boy with logs and other things and during the assault, the boy had vomited and suffered from shortness of breath and died. The police have framed murder charges against the trio.

According to the police, the centre owner had told the officers that his was a licensed centre and 16 boys were admitted there.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 18:23 IST
