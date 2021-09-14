Teen sets grandparents on fire in Tamil Nadu, surrenders

Tired of taunts from his grandparents who constantly compared him with cousins, a 16-year-old boy in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district set their house on fire Monday, killing the duo, police said. The minor, who has confessed to the crime, has been booked under IPC section 302 (murder).

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Attur DSP Immanuel Gnanasekar said the couple’s grandson, a Class XI student at a government school in the neighbourhood, has surrendered before the Attur police and confessed to the crime.

On Monday morning, neighbours heard screams from the house of Kaatu Raja (70) and his wife Kaasiyammal (60) and rushed to the spot. Seeing the house on flames, they attempted to douse the fire. The house was also locked and their attempts to break the door open failed.

The neighbours then alerted the fire and rescue personnel who arrived soon and attempted to rescue the elderly couple, but both of them succumbed to severe burns. Their bodies were sent to Attur Government Hospital for postmortem.

“The boy was staying with his parents and had come to his grandparents’ house to commit the act. He had an aversion to relatives including uncles and grandparents. The boy said his grandparents constantly compared him with his paternal uncle and his children, and told him that he should be like them instead of wasting his time. This agitated the boy,” the DSP said.