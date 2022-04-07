Teacher, her partner booked for sexual assault of teenagers

A 45-year-old woman who teaches at a government school near Madurai and her 39-year-old partner, a businessman, were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting three teenagers, including the woman’s son, police said on Wednesday.

Police arrested the two under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and seized digital evidence from the cellphone of the businessman.

Police said both met after separating from their spouses and started living together a decade ago. “The woman was living with her 19-year-old son. Besides her son, two other teenage boys had been sexually exploited by them, who were from the neighbourhood. We came to know about it after some of the photos and videos they shot were leaked and started circulating in the locality,” police said. Both the accused were arrested for sexual abuse, circulation of obscene content and criminal intimidation by the All Women Police station at Madurai South.