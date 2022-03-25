Teacher held for sexually abusing inmates of government home in Tamil Nadu

A 46-year-old physical education teacher of the Government Home for Children in Tamil Nadu’s Ranipet district was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly abusing seven minor boys sexually.

According to the police, the accused, Senthil Kumar, had been working for about 14 years at the institution in Ranipet with 47 boys, mostly poor and students of a government middle school.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, AD Vasuki, inspector of Ranipet’s all-women police station, said Kumar had made the boys watch adult videos and abused them for months. He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The boys first complained against the teacher to the superintendent of the home, who after an inquiry lodged a complaint with the District Child Protection Office, which informed the local police.