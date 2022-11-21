scorecardresearch
‘Shall we all join to make the change happen?’: Chennai civic body after vendors at beaches use earthenware

The initiative was started to stop the usage of plastic and encourage reusable plates and cups.

The civic body stated that a total of 28 types of one-time use-and-throw-away plastic items were banned in the state and vendors using them will be fined. (Twitter/GCC)

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) said Sunday vendors at the city’s Marina and Besant Nagar beaches are using earthenware and reusable utensils and stopped using single-use plastic plates and tumblers. GCC also asked Chennai residents to join hands in the initiative, which has been started against the usage of plastic and to encourage reusable plates and cups.

“The use of kulhads for beverages was introduced by the vendors based on the GCC’s guidance. They have been supportive of GCC’s initiative of banning plastic,” said GCC’s spokesperson.

According to the data shared by the civic body recently, a penalty of Rs 12,55,700 was imposed on 4,808 shops across all zones in Chennai from November 2 to November 15 for using banned plastic items.

Earlier this year, the GCC had launched an initiative to make beaches in the city plastic-free zones. The civic body, under the supervision of health officers, had conducted raids to check the use of plastic materials at Marina Beach, Thiruvanmiyur Beach, and Besant Nagar Beach in Chennai in the morning and evening.

The civic body stated 28 types of one-time use-and-throw-away plastic items were banned in the state and vendors using them will be fined.

People throng Marina Beach, Thiruvanmiyur Beach, and Besant Nagar Beach in Chennai in large numbers, especially during the weekends, and they often litter plastic items on the beaches, posing a great threat to the environment and marine life.

