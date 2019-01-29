Tax evasion: I-T department raids 74 locations across Tamil Nadu

The Income Tax department Tuesday conducted raids in 74 places across Tamil Nadu. Of the 74 places raided today, 72 are in Chennai and two in Coimbatore.

The companies under the IT radar have been identified as G Square, Lotus Group, Revathi Business Organizations (Textiles, Gold and Super Market) and Saravana Stores owned by Yogirathinam Pondudurai. The residence of the Saravana Stores owner is also being searched.

Earlier this month on January 3, I-T raids were carried out at food chains including Saravana Bhavan, Hot Breads, The Anjappar Group and at two branches of Grand Sweets over alleged tax evasion.