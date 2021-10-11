Murder of factory worker: DMK MP surrenders before court

Cuddalore DMK MP TRVS Ramesh who was booked by the CB-CID in connection with the murder of a 60-year-old worker at his cashew processing unit in Panikankuppam surrendered before a court in Panrutti on Monday.

Magistrate R Karpagavalli remanded him in judicial custody till October 13. Officials of the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) had on Friday arrested factory workers Natarajan, Alla Pichai, Kandhavel, Sundar and Vinodh in connection with the murder of Govindarasu. The MP, who was reportedly on the run, appeared before the court on Monday morning.

Govindarasu, a resident of Melmampattu village in Cuddalore district, had failed to return home after leaving for work on September 19. He had been working at the MP’s cashew unit for eight years.

Local reports claimed that Govindarasu was accused of stealing and workers at the factory produced him at the Kadampuliyur police station. The cops directed them to take Govindarasu to the hospital as he was badly injured, but the workers reportedly took him back to the factory. He was found dead on September 20.

In a letter – purportedly written by the MP – which is widely being shared on social media, Ramesh said he was pained by those who had been indulging in political vendetta against the DMK based on the FIR registered in connection with the case.

He said the accusations caused him deep sadness and he was, hence, surrendering before the court to bring an end to the false campaign being spread against his leader MK Stalin and the party. He said he would submit the required evidence legally and prove that the charges levelled against him are baseless.

Govindarasu’s son Senthilvel, meanwhile, accused the MP of murdering his father. The family also sought that the case be shifted to the CB-CID for a fair investigation. A petition was subsequently filed at the Madras High Court which directed the JIPMER Hospital in Puducherry to conduct the post-mortem on September 23.

The state government later transferred the case from Kadampuliyur police to the CB-CID. Following investigations, the CB-CID altered the case from suspicious death to murder.