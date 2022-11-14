Tanzanian woman arrested in Chennai with 10 gm cocaine

The Chennai police Saturday arrested a 33-year-old Tanzanian woman for alleged possession of cocaine near Anna Nagar. The police identified the accused as H Prisca Hamsa and recovered 10 gm of cocaine as well as Rs 25,000 from her.

On Saturday night, the Anna Nagar police received a tip-off about a person selling drugs and deployed a team to check vehicles in the area. The police team stopped Hamsa’s taxi at Shanthi Colony and questioned her leading to the discovery of the drugs. The police said they would remand the woman in judicial custody soon.

According to officials, as part of the drive against drugs on the directions of Chennai police commissioner Shankar Jiwal, the city police have been taking stringent action against those who sell and possess drugs.

As per a police release dated November 11, 14 people were arrested in the week from November 4 to November 10 over alleged possession of drugs. The police noted in the last two years, they froze 720 bank accounts of those accused in drug cases.