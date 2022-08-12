TN: Tangedco officer suspended after video shows him hurling power meter at aggrieved consumers

A video showing a Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) officer allegedly hurling an electricity meter at people who reached his office to register a complaint against frequent power cuts has now gone viral on social media.

The officer, identified as P Kuppuraj, commercial inspector (operation) and maintenance at Palacode station, was later suspended.

According to the officials, the incident happened at Palacode in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district on August 10. In the video, a woman, a resident of Theerthagiri town panchayat, alongside a few people, was seen complaining to a Tangedco staff about frequent power cuts in her neighbourhood.

Soon, an argument breaks out and an officer is heard asking a man filming the incident to take photos or videos but he doesn’t care. In a few seconds, the officer can be seen picking up a power meter and hurling it at the person recording the incident.

In an order issued by the office of the Assistant Executive Engineer on August 11, it was noted that an enquiry was conducted into the “grave charges of misbehaviour with the customer and damaging board properties”. The order added that the suspension was initiated in the interest of the public and “will be in place until further orders”.