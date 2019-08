Tangedco announces day-long power cut in parts of Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Tuesday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city. The city will face power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Thirumullaivoyal: Vellanur, Kolumedu, Sidco Womens Industrial Estate, Kannadapalayam, Pothur, Arikkambedu, Kattoor, Lakshmipuram, Pammadukulam, Konimedu, Easwaran Nagar, Ellammanpettai, Gandhi Nagar, TH Road, Edapalayam TH Road and Red Hills.

Adyar IIT: CLRI Campus, West Canal Bank Road, Bharathi Avenue, Mathoppe and Angalamman Kovil Street, Perumal Kovil Street, Mandapam Road, Errikarai Salai, Peeliamman Kovil Street, KB Nagar – 3rd, 4th, 5th main roads, Nehru Nagar – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th streets and Dhanalakshmi Avenue.

Kottivakkam: Journalist Colony, Lakshmana Perumal Nagar – 1st, 2nd. 3Rd, 4th, 5th, 6th streets, Srinivasapuram, ECR Main Road, Kottivakkam Thiruveedhiyamman Kovil Street, Thendral Nagar, Raja Garden, Kalyani Street, Nijama Avenue, Jeganath Street, Bay Watch Boulevard, Kaveri Nagar – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th streets and Karpagambal Nagar – 1st, 2nd, 3rd streets.

Besant Nagar: Gangai Street, Arundale Beach Road, Appar Street, Mahalakshmi Street, Rukmani Street, Pari Street, Coastal Road, 29th Street, Thirumurugan Street, Kaveri Street, 7th Avenue, Ashtalakshmi Garden – 1st, 2nd, 3rd streets, Thidir Nagar, Odaiman Nagar and Pandiamman Kovil Street.

Adyar Gandhi Nagar: 1st, 2nd ,3rd cross roads, 1st main road and Gandhi Nagar.

Injambakkam: 1st, 2nd avenues, Brindavan Nagar, Injambakkam Vetuvakeenni Link Road, Classic Enclave, Anna Enclave, Royal Enclave, Rajan Nagar – 1st, 2nd streets, Selva Nagar, Thomas Avenue, Kasthuribai Nagar, Hanuman Colony, Karpaga Vinayagar Nagar, Olive Beach, Saravana Nagar, Chinnadi Kuppam, Renganathan Avenue, Juhu Beach, Eden Garden, Rajan Garden, Aruna Farm and KKR Farm.

Royapuram: MC Road, NN Garden, Cemetry Road, MS Kovil Street, Raman Street, Thoppai Street, PV Koil Street, Venkatachalam Street, Arthoon Road, Mosque Street, Jaganathan Street, Manikanda Mudali Street, Andiappa Mudali Street, Adam Street, Maria Doss Street, Madha Church Street – East, West, North, South, Singara Garden Street, Somuchetty Street, Meenakshmi Amman Pettai, Tank Street, Dhobhi Khana Street, Pitchandi Street, Pannamara Thotti, Vaikunda Nadar Street, Thandava Moorthy Street, Corporation Model Line, Appair Lane, Veerasamy Street, Sanjeevarayan Street, Kalmandapam Road – East, West, NRT Salai, Venkatesan Street

Thiruvanmiyur: Kannappan Nagar, AGS Colony, Natesan Colony, Sri Ram Avenue, Natco Colony, Vembuliamman Kovil Street, Swaminathan Nagar – 1st, 2nd links, Subramani Salai and ECR Reliance Digital.