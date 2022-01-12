Tamil Nadu to operate special buses for Pongal from January 17 to 19

In view of the total lockdown on Sunday (January 16), the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has said that special buses for Pongal will operate from January 17 to 19. These buses will be run for the benefit of people who need to return from their hometowns after the Pongal holidays.

In a statement, the department said, “Passengers should avoid travelling on January 16 and travel on other days by booking tickets.” People who had booked bus tickets for January 16 will be issued a return within the next few days.

The decision to run the special buses was taken at a meeting chaired by state Transport Minister RS Rajakannappan on Tuesday.

Between January 17 to January 19, as many as 2,100 buses will operate on each day. This means that a total of 10,409 special buses will ply, out of which 3,797 will travel to Chennai from various locations in the state.

Earlier, TNSTC had said that it would run 10,300 buses from the city to various parts of the state from January 11 to 13 during the Pongal festival. It had stated that apart from 6,300 regular buses, around 4,000 special buses will ply on each of the three days. These buses would operate from five bus termini—Madhavaram, KK Nagar, Arignar Anna bus stand (MEPZ) in Tambaram, Poonamalle, and Dr MGR bus stand at Koyembedu. From Madhavaram, special buses will ply to Ponneri, Gummidipoondi and Uthukkotai via Red Hills. Buses to Puducherry, Cuddalore and Chidambaram will run via ECR.