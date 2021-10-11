Tamil YouTuber ‘Saattai’ Duraimurugan arrested over provocative remarks against CM Stalin

Controversial Tamil YouTuber ‘Saattai’ Duraimurugan was arrested Monday over his provocative remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and DMK cabinet ministers during a protest in Kanyakumari district on Sunday.

Based on multiple complaints, Duraimurugan was booked under several sections of the IPC including 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 153 (provocation for rioting), 153 A (promoting disharmony) and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation). He was produced before the Padmanabhapuram court in Thucklay and remanded in judicial custody till October 25. He is currently lodged at the Nanguneri sub-jail.

Duraimurugan, who is part of filmmaker-politician Seeman’s Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK), is infamous for making objectionable remarks against political leaders through his controversial YouTube channel ‘Saattai’ and has been arrested previously as well. His channel has around 6.63 lakh subscribers.

There is so much of malicious intent to harm in his YouTube contents, filled with third rated derogatory remarks and willfully causing harm to women,children& leaders I request all to file cases in your district police station and online cybercrime@chennaipolice_ @tnpoliceoffl pic.twitter.com/c5RtYfCSHL — Dr.Senthilkumar.S (@DrSenthil_MDRD) October 8, 2021

On Sunday, NTK had staged an agitation in Kanyakumari district’s Thucklay condemning the quarrying operations allegedly carried out in the state for construction of the Vizhinjam International Seaport Project in Kerala. At the protest, NTK leader Seeman questioned the government for allowing the activity, saying it will have an adverse impact on the environment and that the land will soon turn into a desert. He said their protest will continue until the process is stopped.

Addressing the gathering, Duraimurugan claimed that the Kerala government did not permit quarrying activities for the project, but Tamil Nadu did. On the pretext of comparing the chief ministers of both states, he made a provocative remark against Stalin and continued using derogatory terms against the ministers.

Claiming that NTK members were the ‘children’ of Velupillai Prabhakaran, the leader of the banned LTTE outfit, Duraimurugan said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi know what the NTK is capable of and reminded them of Sriperumbudur, where former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated. Seeman was spotted on the stage during the entire speech.

Videos of the meeting were shared widely after which DMK and their allies including VCK condemned Duraimurugan and demanded that the police take stern action against him immediately.

Dharmapuri MP Senthil Kumar later registered a complaint with the District Commissioner alleging that the YouTuber had been making derogatory remarks against women and children besides objectionable comments against the late Kalaignar Karunanidhi and chief minister Stalin. He asked cops to take immediate action against Duraimurugan and block all his social media channels.