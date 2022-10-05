Tamil TV actor Lokesh Rajendran dies by suicide

Tamil television actor Lokesh Rajendran (34), who is best known for his work as a child artist in popular tele serial ‘Marmadesam’, died by suicide Tuesday.

Lokesh’s character ‘Raasu’ in ‘Vidathu Karuppu’, one among the five parts of the mystery anthology ‘Marmadesam’, is still etched in the memories of every Tamil television serial fan. The episode was telecast in 1996.

According to Lokesh’s father, his son has done more than 150 serials and 15 films with top Tamil actors like Vijayakanth, Prabhu and others. He said Lokesh was married and is survived by two children.

“A month ago, I came to know there was some misunderstanding between them (Lokesh and his wife). A legal notice for divorce came from his wife four days ago. He was depressed. I last saw him (Lokesh) Friday, he said he needed some money and I gave it to him. He had told us he would start work as an editor,” he said.

According to the police, Lokesh, was addicted to alcohol due to his family issues and was frequently spotted sleeping at the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT).

“On Tuesday, passers-by at the bus terminus noticed he was in discomfort. Some among them dialled 108 for an ambulance and also alerted the police. He was taken to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. He passed away at night,” an official said. The police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC.

It is to be noted that the whole cast and crew of ‘Vidathu Karuppu’ had recently gathered to celebrate the 25 years of their television series.