Tamil scholar, orator Nellai Kannan dies at 77

Tamil scholar and orator Nellai Kannan passed away Thursday due to an age-related ailment at his residence in Tirunelveli. He was 77.
Born in January 1945, Kannan was widely called ‘Tamil Kadal’ in literary circles for having a vast and deep (like the ocean or ‘Kadal’) knowledge about a range of topics and exemplary oratorical skills in Tamil. He gave discourses on spirituality and Tamil literature among others. Kannan was a member of the Indian National Congress and appeared as a moderator in many public debate shows.
He contested against the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi at Chepauk in the 1996 Assembly elections and came second. After leaving the Congress, Kannan actively campaigned for AIADMK in 2006.
In the later years, Kannan remained inactive in politics for a brief period.
Subscriber Only Stories
Kannan was arrested in January 2020 for delivering a provocative speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting organised to condemn the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Earlier this year, Kannan was conferred with the prestigious Ilango Adigal award by the Tamil Nadu government.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and other political leaders in the state have condoled the death of Kannan.
TRS MLC Kavitha, KCR’s secretary Sabharwal demand justice for Bilkis Bano
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
India bundle Zimbabwe out for 189
Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Explained: Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka’s Mudhol hounds?
Mumbai: Central Railway announces mega block, here’s how it will affect services
Amitabh Bachchan is surprised to know people charge money for posting on social media, asks KBC 14 contestant, ‘Log iske bhi paise lete hain?’
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Agniveer recruitment rally from Oct 25 to Nov 11 in Haryana
Janmashtami 2022 Celebrations Live Updates: India gears up to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartite caste coalition
Bipasha Basu recalls the day she found out about pregnancy: Karan and I ran to tell my mother
Someone will have to make personal sacrifice: Manjrekar on KL Rahul opening the innings against Zimbabwe
Here is how to reduce your EMI burden after repo rate hike
JNU hostel, water issues: ABVP activists stage protest, demand answers from rector
GST investigation wing asks officers to refrain from summoning CMD/CEOs