Tamil scholar, orator Nellai Kannan dies at 77

Tamil scholar and orator Nellai Kannan passed away Thursday due to an age-related ailment at his residence in Tirunelveli. He was 77.

Born in January 1945, Kannan was widely called ‘Tamil Kadal’ in literary circles for having a vast and deep (like the ocean or ‘Kadal’) knowledge about a range of topics and exemplary oratorical skills in Tamil. He gave discourses on spirituality and Tamil literature among others. Kannan was a member of the Indian National Congress and appeared as a moderator in many public debate shows.

He contested against the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi at Chepauk in the 1996 Assembly elections and came second. After leaving the Congress, Kannan actively campaigned for AIADMK in 2006.

In the later years, Kannan remained inactive in politics for a brief period.

Kannan was arrested in January 2020 for delivering a provocative speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting organised to condemn the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Earlier this year, Kannan was conferred with the prestigious Ilango Adigal award by the Tamil Nadu government.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and other political leaders in the state have condoled the death of Kannan.