Tamil scholar Avvai Natarajan passes away at 85

Tamil scholar and former vice-chancellor of Thanjavur Tamil University Avvai Natarajan passed away Monday in Chennai after suffering from ill health. He was 85.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin paid his condolences and ordered full police honours for the deceased scholar when his final rites are performed.

Born in Seyyar, Tiruvannamalai district, Avvai Natarajan worked as a Tamil lecturer at Thiagarajar College, Madurai, and King Saraboji Government College, Thanjavur. He also worked as a newsreader and announcer at the All India Radio (AIR) station in Delhi.

From 1992 to 1995, he served as the vice-chancellor of Thanjavur Tamil University. Later he served as the Vice-Chairperson of Central Institute of Classical Tamil. Natarajan, was also a recipient of the Padma Shri Award.

In 2010, he was treated at the Madurai Hospital for diabetes.

Along with Chief Minister Stalin, Governor RN Ravi, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, and poet Vairamuthu also expressed their condolences.