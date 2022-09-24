Tamil producers want reviews delayed for 3 days, YouTube shoots banned at cinemas

Tamil film producers have requested that negative reviews be delayed by three days after a movie’s release and YouTubers not be allowed to shoot reviews on theatre premises.

The requests are part of guidelines that a September 18 meeting of the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council prepared to reduce filmmakers’ losses.

“If the review is positive, it can come out on the same day. Any film has only a three-day window to make a difference at the box office,” said Dhananjeyan, producer known for Mr Chandramouli and Kaatrin Mozhi.

The producer also questioned the need for immediate negative reviews. “If the film is bad, it will anyway fail. Why kill it even further?” he said.

Dhananjeyan, however, added that this was just a request. “It is a democratic world. Anyone can voice their opinion whenever they want to. It is only a request and it is not a new one. Even Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has made a similar request. We are just echoing it.”

Producers are well aware that such requests might go unheard in the age of live Twitter reactions to films. “I don’t know how online reviews can be curtailed. When print and TV were the only mediums, it was possible to make such requests. I don’t think it is possible anymore,” producer P T Selvakumar said.

“Let’s say someone plans to watch the film at the weekend. But reviews coming out on the same day of release stop them from going to theatres. The cinema is a business, after all,” Selvakumar said. “I was personally affected by such a trend during the release of my film Puli (2015). The TRP ratings for the film are high whenever it is broadcast on TV. Children enjoy it, but when the film came out all the online reviews panned it.”

Advertisement

This is not the first time the council has come up with such requests. In 2019, the council and the South Indian Film Media PRO Union announced a plan to ban critical and harsh reviewers. However, the council has not banned anybody so far.

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon, whose latest release was Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, recently said he was “very angry” with the popular YouTuber Blue Sattai Maran. “I don’t want to use his name but since you asked… I am very angry with Blue Sattai Maran for the way he reviews the film. The sarcasm and disdain he shows towards the film are unnecessary. Erangi edhathu seiyalaamangra aalvuku kovam varudhu (I feel like I have to get down and do something about him… That’s how angry I am),” he told Thanthi TV.

And in response, Blue Sattai Maran has been trolling Menon on Twitter for the past three days.