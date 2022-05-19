Tamil Nadu’s Pattali Makkal Katchi to support AIADMK in Rajya Sabha elections

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has extended support to the candidates of Tamil Nadu’s main Opposition All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the forthcoming elections to the Rajya Sabha.

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has already nominated its candidates. The AIADMK can send a maximum of two members given its strength in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

In a statement on Thursday, PMK president GK Mani said that a delegation including former ministers C Vee Shanmugam, KP Anbalagan and MC Sampath had met PMK founder Dr Ramadoss at his residence (in Thailapuram near Tindivanam) and handed over to him a letter seeking support that was sent by AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Pannerselvam.

“Following the visit of AIADMK leaders, Dr Ramadoss held a meeting with senior PMK leaders and it was unanimously decided to support the AIADMK candidates in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls,” Mani said.

The tenures of the DMK’s TKS Elangovan, RS Bharathi and KRN Rajeshkumar and the AIADMK’s A Navaneethakrishnan, SR Balasubramoniyan and A Vijayakumar are coming to an end. The Election Commission has announced that the polls to pick 57 new Rajya Sabha members will be held in 15 states on June 10.

A few days ago, the DMK named Thanjavur (North) district secretary Thanjai Su Kalyanasundaram, legal wing secretary R Girirajan as their candidates and decided to send the party’s Namakkal unit head KRN Rajesh Kumar back to the Upper House of Parliament. The party has allotted one seat to its ally Congress.