Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Tamil Nadu’s Gayathri Raghuram quits BJP, calls party chief Annamalai ‘cheap tactic liar’

Gayathri Raghuram, who was suspended from BJP last November, announced that she was quitting the party as there was no safety for women under the Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai.

Gayathri Raghuram. (Source: Twitter/@Gayathri_R_)

Actor, choreographer and reality show contestant Gayathri Raghuram, who also was a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took to Twitter Tuesday and announced that she was quitting the party as there was no safety for women under the Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai.

Raghuram, who had been at loggerheads with the party leadership for over a period of time, once served as the head of the party’s arts and cultural wing. She was suspended from the party last November for six months for bringing disrepute to the party.

“I have taken the decision with heavy heart to resign from TNBJP for not giving opportunity for an enquiry, equal rights and respect for women. Under Annamalai leadership women are not safe. I feel better to be trolled as an outsider (sic),” she tweeted.

In her Twitter thread, Gayathri alleged that no one cares about true ‘karyakartas’ and the only goal of Annamalai is to chase away true karyakartas. Wishing the best for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and calling them as her ‘vishwaguru’ and ‘chanakya guru’, Gayathri added that she has taken the ‘hasty decision’ due to Annamalai.

She further accused the state president as a “cheap tactic liar” and an ‘adharmic leader.”

Thanking all her fellow party workers with whom she has worked for eight years, she said that hurting others is not Hindu dharma.

“I cannot continue under Annamalai leadership. Cannot expect social justice. Women stay safe don’t trust someone will save you. No one is going to come. You are on your own. Never stay where you are not respected,” (sic) she tweeted.

Further, Gayathri said she was ready to file a police complaint against Annamalai and submit all the videos and audio clips against the BJP leader.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 13:49 IST
