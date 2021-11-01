Tamil Nadu’s first dedicated crematorium for animals set up in Chennai

In what is said to be the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu, a dedicated animal crematorium has been set up at the premises of Blue Cross of India in Velachery in Chennai. The Chennai Willingdon Corporate Foundation (CWCF) has sponsored the initiative in association with the Blue Cross of India.

The crematorium, set up at a cost of Rs 57 lakh, hopes to fulfill the long-felt need of pet owners, especially those living in apartments, to give their pets a dignified farewell.

Vinod Kumar, the manager of Blue Cross of India, told Indianexpress.com: “The idea of a dedicated animal crematorium took off in 2019. People were finding it difficult to bury their pets. Some of them disposed of their pets in the garbage, waiting for the corporation personnel to collect them. In other cases, people were made to spend a lot of money to find a space to bury their pets. “

He said that the facility is smoke-free and can cremate up to seven canines at a time.

“As an additional measure, we have also erected a 100-ft chimney stack just in case if a small quantity of smoke were to go out. There are two furnaces here, one is a larger one which can accommodate six pets (up to 75 kgs) and another one can accommodate one pet, so totally it can hold up to seven pets at a time. The cremation process will take probably an hour and based on the request of the owners, the ashes will then be handed over in an urn,” he said.

A hall is present inside the crematorium where the owners can pray for their pets before the cremation process commences. Blue Cross of India is collecting a fee of Rs 2,500 for the cremation. People book a slot online at bit.ly/animalcremation.

The facility was inaugurated on Saturday by L Ganesh, Chairman of CWCF in the presence of Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation.

Speaking at the event, Gagandeep Singh Bedi said a similar facility set up by the corporation would soon come up at Tondiarpet or at Kannamapet.