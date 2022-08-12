scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Tamil Nadu’s 5th elephant reserve at Agasthyamalai: CM MK Stalin expresses happiness

Union Minister Yadav had announced that the Central government will establish an elephant reserve at Agasthyamalai

By: PTI | Chennai |
August 12, 2022 9:23:47 pm
In the last three years, Dandeli Elephant Reserve has been notified by Karnataka, Singphan Elephant Reserve by Nagaland and Lemru Elephant Reserve in Chhattisgarh. (File photo/Representational)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday expressed happiness that the state got its fifth elephant reserve at Agasthyamalai in Tirunelveli district and said the mammals play a critical role in balancing the forest ecosystem.

Responding to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav’s announcement on accepting a proposal of the Tamil Nadu forest department to notify 1,197.48 sq km area of land as an elephant reserve, the Chief Minister said, “On World Elephant Day 2022, I am glad that Tamil Nadu gets its 5th Elephant Reserve at Agathiyamalai in Tirunelveli District.”

The Chief Minister further said in a tweet “elephants play a critical role in balancing the forest ecosystems. The majestic mammals are nature’s assets that we must conserve at all costs.” Nilgiris-Eastern Ghat, Nilambur Silent Valley in Coimbatore, Srivilliputhur and Anamalai are the four existing elephant reserves in the state.

Also Read |Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival begins tomorrow in Mamallapuram, here are the details

Speaking at the World Elephant Day celebrations at the Periyar National Park in Kerala’s Idukki district, Union Minister Yadav had announced that the Central government will establish an elephant reserve at Agasthyamalai thereby adding another 1,197 sq km of protected area dedicated for protection and conservation of elephants in India.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...Premium
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?Premium
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...Premium
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
More from Chennai

India has 31 elephant reserves. In the last three years, Dandeli Elephant Reserve has been notified by Karnataka, Singphan Elephant Reserve by Nagaland and Lemru Elephant Reserve in Chhattisgarh. These efforts brought a total of 76,508 sq km across 14 states in the country under elephant reserves, he said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 09:23:47 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

4

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

5

Never Have I Ever season 3 review: Netflix's once-delectable show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Featured Stories

India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked I...
Explained: Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked I...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
India's inflation eases to five-month low, MEA on Taiwan; and more
Your Daily Wrap

India's inflation eases to five-month low, MEA on Taiwan; and more

Big WT20 Question: If Rahul opens, who to drop from middle order?

Big WT20 Question: If Rahul opens, who to drop from middle order?

Dog videos, hair braids, all is fair as Bihar political war plays out on social media

Dog videos, hair braids, all is fair as Bihar political war plays out on social media

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Opinion

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement