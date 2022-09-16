scorecardresearch
Tamil Nadu’s Aavin milk cooperative increases prices of 17 products

The products such as gulab jamun, rasagulla and khoa now cost Rs 20-80 more.

The prices of other sweets such as mysorepa, milk peda and premium milk cake have been raised as well. (Source: Twitter/@AavinTN)

Aavin, Tamil Nadu’s primary milk cooperative federation, has increased the prices of 17 of its products by Rs 20-80 with effect from Friday.

As per an announcement by Aavin, a 250g pack of gulab jamun now sells for Rs 100, up from Rs 80. The prices of 100g and 200g packs of rasagulla have been increased by Rs 5. The 500g khoa pack has seen a Rs 40 hike; it now costs Rs 250.

The price list

Similarly, the price of dates khoa has also been increased. One kilo of “sweetless” khoa is now Rs 600, up from Rs 520. The prices of other sweets such as mysorepa, milk peda and premium milk cake have been raised as well.

Explained |Explained: Milk price hiked; where in India is milk the cheapest now — and why?

BJP youth leader Vinoj P Selvam took to Twitter to criticise the government over the price rises. After milk and curd, sweets have also become dearer just when festivals like Diwali are approaching, he wrote. He also said dairy farmers would not benefit from the price hikes.

A few months ago Aavin revised the prices of products such as curd, lassi and ghee, citing the imposition by the central government of 5 per cent GST. The Opposition AIADMK, BJP and the PMK then accused the DMK government of burdening people already grappling with an economic crisis.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 03:01:36 pm
