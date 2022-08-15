scorecardresearch
Monday, August 15, 2022

Tamil Nadu ADGP Shankar, IGP Easwaramoorthy to get President’s Medal

On the occasion of Independence Day 2022, the union government has announced award of medals for 27 officers of Tamil Nadu Police. The officers are selected at the national level for their distinguished work and these medals are awarded twice a year on Republic Day and Independence Day.

By: PTI | Chennai |
August 15, 2022 8:05:07 am
The officers who would be honoured with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service include Najmul Hoda, Commissioner of Police, Salem and J Mutharasi, Superintendent of Police-II, Crime Branch CID, Chennai. (File)

Tamil Nadu police is all set to get honoured for its services with as many as three officers picked by the Centre for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services and 24 others for the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

K Shankar, Additional Director General of Police (Administration), C Easwaramoorthy, Inspector General of Police, Intelligence (Internal Security) and M Madasamy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order (North), Salem are chosen for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, a Tamil Nadu police release here said on Sunday. All the three are IPS officers.

On the occasion of Independence Day 2022, the union government has announced award of medals for 27 officers of Tamil Nadu Police. The officers are selected at the national level for their distinguished work and these medals are awarded twice a year on Republic Day and Independence Day.

The officers who would be honoured with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service include Najmul Hoda, Commissioner of Police, Salem and J Mutharasi, Superintendent of Police-II, Crime Branch CID, Chennai.

Other awardees include G Nagajothi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch-I, Greater Chennai Police and M Sudhakar, Superintendent of Police, Kancheepuram District.

First published on: 15-08-2022 at 08:05:07 am

