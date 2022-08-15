Tamil Nadu ADGP Shankar, IGP Easwaramoorthy to get President’s Medal

August 15, 2022 8:05:07 am
Tamil Nadu police is all set to get honoured for its services with as many as three officers picked by the Centre for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services and 24 others for the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.
K Shankar, Additional Director General of Police (Administration), C Easwaramoorthy, Inspector General of Police, Intelligence (Internal Security) and M Madasamy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order (North), Salem are chosen for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, a Tamil Nadu police release here said on Sunday. All the three are IPS officers.
On the occasion of Independence Day 2022, the union government has announced award of medals for 27 officers of Tamil Nadu Police. The officers are selected at the national level for their distinguished work and these medals are awarded twice a year on Republic Day and Independence Day.
Subscriber Only Stories
The officers who would be honoured with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service include Najmul Hoda, Commissioner of Police, Salem and J Mutharasi, Superintendent of Police-II, Crime Branch CID, Chennai.
Other awardees include G Nagajothi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch-I, Greater Chennai Police and M Sudhakar, Superintendent of Police, Kancheepuram District.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support 'Har Ghar Tiranga' while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: 'Pathaan will lift Bollywood up'
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: ‘Pathaan will lift Bollywood up’
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: India helped world discover true potential of democracy, says President Murmu
How Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’s Crown JewelPremium
'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'
Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homesPremium
Latest News
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: Traffic diversions in Chennai ahead of 75th Independence Day celebrations, check which routes to avoid
Independence Day 2022: Google celebrates 75 years of India’s Independence with Doodle featuring kites
What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzier featuring in I-Day 21-gun salute?
Happy Independence Day 2022: Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes, and Photos
As Covid waned, 8 of top 10 firms hired over 3 lakh
India’s Covid handling better than developed countries, says Murmu
Next CJI says: Hope to put in place ‘healthy practices’ in court with all on board
Dalit boy’s death: Teacher tried to buy family’s silence
Taliban: Asked India to complete its development projects in Afghanistan
The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for human capital
India at 100 must be a nation without discrimination