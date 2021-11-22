Tamil Nadu: 17-year-old girl dies by suicide alleging sexual harassment in Karur, police inspector suspended

A 17-year-old girl died by suicide at her home in Tamil Nadu’s Karur on Friday night, leaving behind a note that suggested she was sexually harassed by an unknown perpetrator.

“I should be the last girl to die of sexual harassment,” the letter read. She was afraid to reveal the name of the perpetrator, she wrote.

Meanwhile, Vengamedu police inspector Kannadasan has been suspended for allegedly behaving rudely with the family members of the girl.

Class 12 student at a private school in Karur, the girl had lost her father at a young age and was living with her mother. The police said she died around 6.30 pm when her mother was away. The incident came to light when a neighbour came to the house and immediately alerted the Vengamedu police station.

The cops reached the spot and sent the girl to the Karur government hospital where she was declared dead. A case was registered under section 174 of CrPC.

The girl’s family members, meanwhile, alleged that the Vengamedu police refused to take action and ill-treated them. Karur MP Jothimani wrote a letter to Chief Minister MK Stalin and DGP Sylendra Babu, urging them to take action against the police. She claimed that the inspector was drunk and had abused the girl’s mother. He said the officer had physically assaulted people who went along with the girl’s mother to register a complaint.

Inspector Kannadasan was placed on the waiting list initially and later suspended.

Vengamedu police told Indianexpress.com that enquiry is still going on and special teams have been formed.

Meanwhile, Karur district collector Prabhushankar T Gunalan appealed to students not to fear or take any extreme step if they are subjected to sexual harassment. He said they can call the district helpline 1098 or drop a message to 8903331098 to get a callback from the administration.