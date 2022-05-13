Tamil Nadu: Youth held for uploading private photos of partner, using caste slurs

A 23-year-old man in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur was arrested Wednesday for abusing his partner using casteist slurs and uploading their private photos on social media without her consent, the police said.

According to the police, the accused – identified as Iman Hameeb who had been working in a textile manufacturing unit in Tiruppur – was booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the IT Act and the SC/ST Act.

Chennai News Live | Follow latest updates

In her complaint to the police, the woman had stated that she became friends with Iman through Instagram, the two got into a relationship and later the woman moved in with him in Tiruppur as he promised to get her a job here. After a few days, Iman allegedly forced her to convert to Islam and when the woman resisted, he abused her physically and hurled casteist slurs against the woman and her family, the complaint said.

The woman also added that Iman came home drunk every day and used to beat her and force himself on her and take pictures in compromising positions. He had uploaded some of the photos on social media, she said.

Based on the complaint registered on May 5, the police booked Iman under sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s) of the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and sections 66C, 66E and 67A of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2000.

The accused was produced in court and remanded in Tiruppur district prison.