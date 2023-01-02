scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Tamil Nadu: Youth dies after drinking alcohol for first time to celebrate New Year’s Eve

The deceased is survived by his wife and a seven-month-old daughter.

Tamil Nadu: Youth dies after drinking alcohol for first time to celebrate New Year's Eve
A youth died allegedly after consuming alcohol for the first time during New Year’s Eve celebrations at a private resort near Yercaud in Tamil Nadu Saturday.

The deceased, A Santhosh Kumar, 23, was a resident of Mallur Vengampatti town in Salem and had gone to the resort along with his six friends. Santhosh, a teetotaller, used to run a meat shop with his father in his hometown.

Also read |New year revelry: Over 900 vehicles seized for violations in Chennai

Santhosh reportedly experienced discomfort and suffered from shortness of breath after consuming alcohol. His friends and a few locals took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

A case has been registered at the Yercaud police station.

An official from the Yercaud police station said: “As per our initial investigation, he never had any bad habits. He wanted to celebrate the New Year with his friends and booked a resort near Yercaud. That Santhosh had consumed alcohol was revealed even in his post-mortem report.

“Since he had not consumed alcohol before, he experienced discomfort and vomited. But despite that, he kept drinking. He then had breathing difficulty and finally collapsed. His pulse was low and when his friends took him to the government hospital in Yercaud, the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The incident might have happened close to 11-11:30 pm.”

The deceased is survived by his wife Annapoorani and a seven-month-old daughter.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 15:46 IST
SC only looked into legal, technical aspects of demonetisation: Kerala Fin Min

