Tamil Nadu: Youth beheaded during drunken brawl, 7 arrested

Seven persons were recently arrested for allegedly beheading a 25-year-old man and injuring his friend Sunday during a drunken brawl near Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, said the police.

The man, identified as M Satheesh, a resident of Mayiladuthurai, worked at a private company near Serangadu. According to the police, Sunday, since the office was closed, he and his friend Ranjith (20) consumed alcohol in a secluded area.

Chennai Live News | Follow latest updates from your city

Later, an argument broke out between the duo and a gang of seven men over some issue. All the seven were under the influence of alcohol and attacked Satheesh and Ranjith, said the police. The latter managed to flee the area with grievous injuries and informed Nallur rural police.

According to police reports, the gang had called up Ranjith from Satheesh’s mobile asking him to come to the spot and threatened to murder Satheesh if he doesn’t turn up. But Ranjith didn’t adhere to their instructions which provoked the gang to behead Satheesh.

The gang fled the spot before Ranjith could reach with some people. When the police reached the spot, they found the headless body of Satheesh and sent it to the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Ranjith was also admitted to the same hospital in an injured condition.

The forensic team and other higher officials reached the spot alongside sniffer dogs. On the directions of the SP, A G Babu, four special teams were formed to arrest the accused. As per reports, the police found Satheesh’s head in a pile of garbage near M S Nagar Tuesday.

On analysing various CCTV footage, the police managed to arrest M Ramkumar (25) of Madurai, S Subhaprakash (23) of Sivaganga, S Mani alias Psycho Mani (24) of Madurai and R Satheeshkumar (24) of Tiruppur Tuesday. They were booked under Sections 302, 307, and 201 of the Indian Penal Code. Based on their revelations, three more, including M Siraj (21), V Balaji Saravanan (21) and H Ajith (23) were arrested. All seven accused were later remanded.