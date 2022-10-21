scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Tamil Nadu: Youth among 3 dead while cleaning septic tank in resort

The men got exposed to the toxic fumes of the sewer gas when they descended into the septic tank and fell into it, police said. Upon being informed, the fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies.

The deceased were identified as Ranganathan (51), Naveen Kumar (30) and Thirumalai (18).

Three men, engaged to clean a huge septic tank at a resort in Sriperumbudur near here, died of asphyxiation on Friday, police said.

The men got exposed to the toxic fumes of the sewer gas when they descended into the septic tank and fell into it, police said. Upon being informed, the fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies.

The deceased were identified as Ranganathan (51), Naveen Kumar (30) and Thirumalai (18).

The Sriperumbudur police detained the manager and contractor of the resort which engaged the three men to clean the septic tank.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environmentPremium
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister
More from Chennai

Further investigation is underway.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 06:58:07 pm
Next Story

Tamil Nadu fisherman sustains injuries as Indian Navy fires ‘warning shot’, MK Stalin takes up issue with Modi

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement