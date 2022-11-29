scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Two Tamil Nadu workers asphyxiated inside sewer pit

The workers were engaged in the construction of a sewer pit for a provisional store near Kandamangalam in Villupuram district. The police suspect the deaths to be caused due to the inhalation of toxic gas.

While the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, the police, as per the initial reports, suspect the deaths to be caused due to the inhalation of toxic gas.

Two men in Tamil Nadu died allegedly of asphyxiation Monday after they entered a sewer pit near a shop on Monday, police said.

The police identified the deceased as K Manikanadan, 35, and G Iyappan, 38, who hail from Paakam village. They were engaged in the construction of a sewer pit for a provisional store near Kandamangalam in the Villupuram district.

While the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, the police, as per the initial reports, suspect the deaths to be caused due to the inhalation of toxic gas. A case has been registered under section 174 (unnatural death) of CrPC.

“Manikandan had entered the unused pit to complete the remaining work of the pit and fell unconscious. Iyappan, who went to his rescue, also fell unconscious. The police who rushed to the spot pulled the men from the pit with the help of Fire and Rescue Personnel and sent them to a nearby hospital,” a police officer said.

More from Chennai

Manikandan and Iyappan had died on the spot and their bodies were later taken to the Mundiyampakkam Government Medical College and Hospital in Villupuram, he said.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 12:47:23 pm
