Tamil Nadu: 2 women, child die by suicide over family member’s relationship

Two women and a 10-year-old girl died by suicide near Perunthurai in Erode district of Tamil Nadu Monday night. The police said the women killed themselves as they were frustrated that one of their family members married against their wish.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Saraswathi (30), Amutha (34) and Dhananya (10) were living at a house at Madathupalayam village. Amutha’s sister Selvi was in love with a guy and she had informed her family that she will marry him. The family was reportedly against the decision and an argument took place over it a week back. Monday, Selvi had walked out of the house.

“On Monday, Selvi had stepped out of the house and married her lover today (Tuesday). The family was reportedly frustrated. Saraswathi’s husband had passed away many years ago and Amutha had separated from her husband and had been staying at her mother’s residence. The women hanged themselves late Monday night. The neighbours found the house door locked since last night and found it unusual as Dhananya usually goes to school in the morning. The neighbours tried to check on the family and knocked on the door and after no response, they informed us and we reached the spot around 9:30 am. We found Saraswathi hanging from the ceiling in one room and Amutha alongside her daughter in another room. The bodies were recovered and sent to a government hospital in Erode. The post-mortem was completed and the body was handed over to the family,” an officer at Kanjikoil police station said.

The police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC.