Tamil Nadu: Woman’s body found in suitcase in Tiruppur

The body of a woman stuffed inside an abandoned suitcase was found near a stormwater drain in the busy Tiruppur-Dharapuram highway near Pollikalipalayam in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu.

According to the police, the passerby at around 8 – 8:30 am on Monday, noticed an abandoned blue suitcase, and when one of them had a closer look at it, they saw bloodstains on top and had immediately alerted the Tiruppur police.

The Nallur rural police immediately reached the spot and found the corpse of a woman wearing a nighty inside the suitcase. They immediately sent the body to the government medical college and hospital in Tiruppur for post-mortem.

“The woman had a tattoo in her hand; she must be around 25 -30 years old. The murder must have taken place on Sunday; the body was not in a decomposed state. There were no external injury marks, the forensic experts also were soon alerted and they had conducted further inspection. There is a mark on her neck, she could have been smothered but we will get to know the full details only after the completion of the post-mortem. Four special teams have been formed, we are gathering the CCTV evidences, and the officers will also enquire around the area with the women’s photo,” Inspector S Ramesh told Indianexpress.com

As the news spread across the town, several people gathered around to get a glimpse of the suitcase. Police soon placed a barricade near the drain and asked people not to gather around the area.