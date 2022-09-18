Tamil Nadu woman techie inhales gas, dies by suicide

A 25-year old engineer ended her life by inhaling helium gas, police said on Sunday.

The recently married woman, who lives in Chennai with her husband, was on a visit to her parents’ house at a village off Gobichettypalayam here, they said.

On Friday, she locked herself up inside a room after telling her family to not disturb, as she wanted to rest for sometime. As she did not open the door for several hours, her family members broke open the lock and found her motionless on the bed. Her face, till the neck portion was found firmly covered with a polythene bag. A mobile helium gas cylinder was seen close to the bed and a tube from it was connected to the bag.

Her body was sent to a government hospital for autopsy by police, who said asphyxiation is the cause of her death as she inhaled helium gas.

Revenue Divisional Officer, Divya Priyadarshini, Gobichettipalayam, held an enquiry. The parents and husband of the deceased engineer were questioned.