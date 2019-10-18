Woman police officer lends a shoulder for her colleague’s final journey

A woman police official’s gesture in the final journey of her colleague has earned a great amount of respect in the state of Tamil Nadu. The deceased officer K. Sridevi (48) was working as an Inspector in the all-women police station, Tondiarpet. According to reports, Sridevi was diagnosed with cervical cancer and she was under medication for the past few months.

Advertising

Following her death, G.Subbulakshmi, the Deputy Commissioner, Washermanpet, and other police personnel visited Sridevi’s house and paid their homage. Breaking the stereotypes, the DCP lent her shoulder to carry the body of her colleague till the crematorium. The other women police officers soon followed her and displayed their respect to the departed soul.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, DCP G Subbulakshmi, said “Many police personnel went for Chief Minister’s bundobust duty on that day. I usually go and visit the police officials If I come to know they are sick or met with an accident, etc. In Sridevi’s case, It didn’t happen because she went on leave before I took charge as DCP here. After I came to know she died, I felt guilty. I am not saying I would have saved her If I had met her earlier, but at least I could have helped her in any possible way. I went there and got surprised because apart from her parents and younger brother, there were only very few people at her funeral. At that moment I thought, this is police life, we care for everyone’s life but if something happens to us, we don’t have many people around us. That thought hit me so hard that I decided to do something for her and carried the body,” Subbulakshmi said.

The DCP added she never expected anyone to follow her. “From my car driver to inspector everyone was behind me, they all wanted to take part in her final journey. Even some of her relatives left halfway at the funeral, but we stayed till the procession got completed. I had never entered the crematorium even when some of my close relatives died, but something pushed me to do this for Sridevi. I hope her soul will rest in peace,” she added.

The deceased officer is a resident of Choolaimedu. She joined the Tamil Nadu police department in 1991. She is survived by her husband and a six-year-old daughter.