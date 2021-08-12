Tamil Nadu: Woman kills husband with help of lover, surrenders before police

A 37-year-old woman surrendered before police on Tuesday admitting she had killed her husband with her lover’s help at Manimangalam in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram district. The victim Thangavel (44), a factory worker at Oragadam, had been missing for a few days and the police were already searching for him based on a complaint by his father.

Thangavel, Vimala Rani and their 14-year-old son had been living near Somangalam in Kancheepuram. Vimala Rani confessed that she hatched a plan to kill Thangavel after he had come to know about her relationship with Raja, a native of Salem.

According to the police, Vimala Rani said they committed the crime on July 28. After killing him using a kitchen knife, the duo burned the body near the forest area at Acharapakkam. The Manimangalam police said they identified a half-charred body on August 2 and sent the samples to the lab to ascertain that it was Thangavel.

According to reports, on July 31, Thangavel’s brother Sakthivel called him. Vimala, who attended the call, cut it abruptly saying her son was using the phone for online classes. Sakthivel tried to reach Thangavel a few more times in the coming days but his phone had gone switched off by then. On August 3, Sakthivel, alongside a couple of his relatives, went to Thangavel’s house at Aathanacherry but it was locked from the outside. With neighbours also clueless about the family’s whereabouts, Tirumalaiyandi, father of Thangavel, filed a missing complaint with the police.

The police have booked Vimala Rani under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC and are on the lookout for Raja.