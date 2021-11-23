Tamil Nadu: Woman killed, 10 injured in gas cylinder blast in Salem

A cooking gas cylinder exploded at a house near Kalingapatti in Salem early Tuesday morning, killing one woman and injuring at least 10 people.

According to the police, the incident happened at Pandurangan street when the deceased, identified as Rajalakshmi (80), attempted to switch on the cylinder at the house for making tea.

The Shevapet police were intimated and the fire brigade reached the spot to carry out rescue operations.

A 10-year-old girl who was trapped under the debris was rescued and rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/eoD2qEF6su — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) November 23, 2021

Gopi (52), another member of the house, is said to be critical as he suffered 90 per cent burns, said the police.

The blast damaged four neighbouring houses too. Venkatarajan (62), Indhirani (54), Mohan Raj (40), Nagasutha (30), Gopal (70), Dhanalakshmi (64), Sudharshan (6), Ganesan (37), Usharani (40), Lokesh (10) are some of the others injured.

M Velu, Salem district officer, fire and rescue services, told indianexpress.com that they received the information around 6:30 am. “More than 10 people are injured, all of them have been sent to the Salem government hospital for treatment. We have just rescued Pooja Shri (10) who was trapped under the debris. She is the daughter of Murugan. Padmanabhan, who works in the fire and rescue department in Salem is still trapped in the rubble alongside his wife,” he said.

Salem district collector S Karmegam, Salem MLA Rajendran and other officials inspected the spot.